16-year-old girl killed ID'd after 2 teen shot, 1 killed inside Near West Side residence

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot Friday on the Near West Side has been identified.

Two teens were inside a residence in the 100-block of N. Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when they were struck by outside gunfire, according to Chicago police.

A 15-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old girl was struck in the head. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she later died. She was identified Saturday at Kimberly Campbell, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

