4 teens wounded after suspects fire shots in crowd at North Lawndale gathering, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday night at a gathering in North Lawndale.

Two suspects walked up and fired shots into a large crowd that was gathered around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 13th Place, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot six times to the left side of his body and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A woman, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Two 17-year-old boys who were also shot were listed in good condition, police said.

One was shot in the leg and the arm, and he was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The other boy was shot twice in the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

Detectives are investigating.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)