Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy shot, seriously hurt in Austin, police say

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy was in serious condition after being shot Friday morning in Austin, police said.

The teen was outside in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone approached and fired shots just before noon, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was listed in "serious but stable" condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

