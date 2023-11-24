Chicago shooting: 2 men shot in Bridgeport, police say

A Chicago shooting left two men injured in Bridgeport early Friday in the 1300 block of South Throop Street, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot in early Friday in Bridgeport, Chicago police said.

The men, 23 and 26, were sitting in a parked car when a silver car approached and fired shots at them at about 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Throop Street, police said.

They were both shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital. The 26-year-old was in fair condition and the 23-year-old was in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.

