Girl, 17, shot on sidewalk outside South Austin school, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday afternoon outside of a charter school on Chicago's West Side, police said.
The teen was shot in the leg when someone in a vehicle pulled up and fired shots at her as she walked along a sidewalk in the 5600-block of W. Washington around 4:19 p.m., Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.
So far, no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
