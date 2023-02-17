WATCH LIVE

Girl, 17, shot on sidewalk outside South Austin school, Chicago police say

Saturday, February 18, 2023 12:24AM
A Chicago shooting today left a 17-year-old girl injured when she was shot on a sidewalk outside Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School in South Austin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday afternoon outside of a charter school on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The teen was shot in the leg when someone in a vehicle pulled up and fired shots at her as she walked along a sidewalk in the 5600-block of W. Washington around 4:19 p.m., Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

So far, no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

