Chicago shooting: 9-year-old shot inside South Side home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old child was shot Sunday while inside a home on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened in the 9400-block of S Wallace Street, according to police.

The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

Area 2 Detectives are investigating.

