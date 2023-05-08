WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man killed in East Garfield Park drive-by ID'd by medical examiner

Sun-Times Media Wire
Monday, May 8, 2023 1:20AM
CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man was walking in the 200-block of North St. Louis Avenue just before 4 p.m. when someone drove up in a dark Jeep and a person opened fire, Chicago police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Desean Smith.

He was shot in the chest, stomach and right side, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No arrests were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

