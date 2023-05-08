Chicago shooting: Man killed in East Garfield Park drive-by ID'd by medical examiner

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man was walking in the 200-block of North St. Louis Avenue just before 4 p.m. when someone drove up in a dark Jeep and a person opened fire, Chicago police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Desean Smith.

He was shot in the chest, stomach and right side, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No arrests were reported.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)