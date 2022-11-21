Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

The victims were in a parked vehicle in the 3100-block of West Madison Street just after 5:30 p.m., when a dark colored SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking the victims.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the armpit. He was transported to Mt. Sinai, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks. She was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

