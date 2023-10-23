WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Young child shot to death in Englewood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 23, 2023 2:56AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was killed in a shooting on Chicago's South Side on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 600 block of West Marquette Road around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the shooting, and found a young child, who had suffered a gunshot wound. That child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where they later died.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

