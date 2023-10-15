WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 72-year-old woman among shot near funeral service in Gage Park

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, October 15, 2023 1:54AM
CHICAGO -- Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday during a funeral service in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 72-year-old woman and a man, 32, were shot when someone opened fire at about 4:40 p.m. near Emanuel's Chapel Funeral Home, 5112 S. Western Ave., Chicago police and the funeral home said.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the arm, side and leg, police said. She was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody and a car allegedly used in the shooting was recovered about eight miles north in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

