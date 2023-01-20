Chicago shooting: 19-year-old critically hurt in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young man was critically hurt in an early Friday morning shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 4:42 a.m., police said. A 19-year-old man was in the area when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

The victim, shot in the abdomen, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

