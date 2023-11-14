Chicago shooting: 3 wounded in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO -- Three men were wounded in a shooting Monday in Greater Grand Crossing.

Three men - ages 36, 62 and 66 - were standing outside in the 7100 block of South State Street about 5:37 p.m. when a person approached them and shot at them, striking all three of them, according to police. The victims were all taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody. No further details have been released.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)