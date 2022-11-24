WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Near West Side, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Thursday, November 24, 2022 3:14PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO -- A teen boy was hurt after being shot in the Near West Side neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The boy, 14, was standing in the 200 block of South Western Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Waukegan police: 3 shot in Waukegan strip mall parking lot

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

No arrests have been reported and detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

Report a correction or typo