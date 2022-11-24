Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Near West Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A teen boy was hurt after being shot in the Near West Side neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The boy, 14, was standing in the 200 block of South Western Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

No arrests have been reported and detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)