Chicago shooting: 3 injured, 1 critically, in Albany Park

CHICAGO -- Three men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Monday afternoon in Albany Park on the North Side.

They were shot while standing in an alley about 2:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Troy Street, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

Two other men, 32 and 19, were transported to hospitals in stable condition, police said. The 32-year-old was shot in the groin and the teen was shot in the shoulder.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)