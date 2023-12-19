WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting in Austin kills 44-year-old man

Sun-Times Media Wire
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 3:40AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Monday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a person shot found the man, 44, lying on a sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mango Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing two "possible" suspects run from the area after the shooting, police said.

No arrests were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW