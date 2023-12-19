Chicago shooting in Austin kills 44-year-old man

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Monday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a person shot found the man, 44, lying on a sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mango Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing two "possible" suspects run from the area after the shooting, police said.

No arrests were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)