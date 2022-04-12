chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting in Canaryville

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one of them fatally, in Canaryville before crashing into a building Monday evening.

Chicago police said the incident happened in the 700-block of West Root Street at about 5:45 p.m.


RELATED: 27 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say

According to CPD, the victims were driving a 2002 black Saturn when a red 2014 Nissan sedan drove up alongside them and someone inside opened fire. The 19-year-old woman driving the car crashed into a building after she had been shot.


The woman was struck in the body and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. A 20-year-old man also was struck by gunfire in the body and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.
