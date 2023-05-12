Chicago shooting: 5 shot in Englewood, 2 fatally; Victims ID'd

A Chicago shooting in Englewood at 61st and Union left 2 people dead and 3 others injured, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people killed in a shooting that wounded three others in Englewood have been identified.

Chicago police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near 61st Street and Union Avenue, several groups of people had gathered outside to enjoy the nice weather when a car pulled up, two people got out and opened fire

Five people total were struck. Two men were taken to University of Chicago hospital where the two men were pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jarrel Harmon, 26, and Jabez Davis, 20.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 21-year-old man was struck in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A 26-year-old woman was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately clear if the victims were the intended targets of the shooters or if they were caught in crossfire.

A neighbor who did not want to show their face on camera said she was around the block from the gunfire at a playground with kids.

"Kids just got down. Everybody got down. But it was over here on this side, but you know, bullets don't have no name," she said.

Police said some of the victims are related, but did not offer further details.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.