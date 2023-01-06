WATCH LIVE

2 teens shot, 1 killed in Homan Square, Chicago police say

Saturday, January 7, 2023 12:40AM
A Chicago shooting today in Homan Square left one teenager dead and another critically injured, according to CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two teenagers were shot and one of them died in a shooting in Homan Square Friday.

Police said the two teens got out of a car in the 600-block of South Independence Blvd. just after 4 p.m. and were shot by unknown offenders. It was not immediately clear if the shooters were waiting for them on the street, were on foot or were in another vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

A 16-year-old, whose gender was not immediately known, was shot in the legs and chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

