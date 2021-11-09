Man killed in Chicago shooting in Hyde Park during attempted armed robbery: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Hyde Park shooting near the University of Chicago campus Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.Police said that shortly before 2 p.m. in the 900-block of East 54th Place a dark-color car pulled up alongside a 24-year-old man. A man got out of the car, pulled out a gun and demanded the 24-year-old's property.It was not clear if the victim moved to give up his things, but the man opened fire, shooting the victim in the chest, police said. Then the shooter got back in the car and fled westbound on 54th Place.The victim was taken to University of Chicago hospital, where he died. He has not yet been identified.The University of Chicago released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming the victim was a recent graduate of the college, though they did not identify him."This is devastating news for our entire community," the statement said in part.The university said they are working with CPD for their investigation, and have increased University of Chicago Police Department patrols near campus.Police have not released any further description of the shooter or the car he was in. No one is currently in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.About two hours earlier, someone fired shots from a Hyundai Sonata blocks away at 53rd Street and South Harper Avenue, according to a security alert from the University of Chicago.No injuries were reported, but several vehicles and two businesses were damaged by gunfire, the alert said.The Sonata had been reported stolen Monday, according to the alert.Organizer and activist Jahmal Cole said he was nearly struck during the 53rd Street shooting."I want to be clear that, I am not sure if I was an intended target today or if it was a random shooting. This is how they get down nowadays. Regardless, this is unacceptable and the people of the First District deserve better," Cole said in a post on Facebook. "Today, I thought I was going to die because I saw blood coming from my neck, thinking I was shot, again. Fortunately, it was a scrape from diving under a car."