Chicago shooting on Near West Side kills boy, 14

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the Near West Side.
The boy was outside just before 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
No arrests have been made.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
