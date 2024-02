Chicago shooting: Man shot, wounded in River North

CHICAGO -- A man is in good condition after he was shot Friday in River North.

The 47-year-old was on a sidewalk in the first block of East Grand Avenue just before 5 p.m. when he suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)