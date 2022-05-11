Chicago shooting in West Englewood injures 2 children, 2 adults, CFD says

CHICAGO -- Two boys and two adults were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in West Englewood.The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.Two boys were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair to serious condition, Merritt said. Their exact ages were unknown but Merritt said they were "pre-teens."A woman and a man were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center also in fair to serious condition, Merritt said.Chicago police have not yet released information on the shooting.