The five men were standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue when two people walked up to them and began shooting.

1 man killed, 4 others wounded after North Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

One of the injured victims was initially listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The shooting happened minutes after midnight in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers on the ground and cars with bullet holes in them.

The victims were standing on a sidewalk when they were approached by two men who started shooting at them, police said.

The 40-year-old man who died was shot multiple times, police said. Another 40-year-old man in critical condition was shot in the neck and head, while two other men were taken to local hospitals in good condition, and one man refused medical treatment on scene.

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate, police said.