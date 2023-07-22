WATCH LIVE

Man killed in Loop shooting, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, July 22, 2023 11:49AM
The man ran to a nearby hotel lobby in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue after being shot near Lake and Wabash.

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a shooting late Friday evening in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The 40-year-old victim was on a sidewalk at about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of East Lake Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The man ran to a nearby hotel lobby in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue and was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition and later died, police said.

No arrests were reported and detectives continue to investigate, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

