Girl, 17, injured in NW Side shooting after refusing to buy drugs, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's Northwest Side near the border of Logan Square and Avondale Monday morning after police said she refused to buy drugs.The shooting took place at about 12:14 a.m. in the 2900-block of North Harding Avenue, police said.Police said three male suspects in a tan SUV approached the girl and a 18-year-old man who was with her and asked them if they wanted to buy drugs.After refusing, someone inside the SUV fired shots, hitting the girl in the foot.The girl was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.