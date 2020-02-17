Girl, 17, injured in NW Side shooting after refusing to buy drugs, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's Northwest Side near the border of Logan Square and Avondale Monday morning after police said she refused to buy drugs.

The shooting took place at about 12:14 a.m. in the 2900-block of North Harding Avenue, police said.

Police said three male suspects in a tan SUV approached the girl and a 18-year-old man who was with her and asked them if they wanted to buy drugs.

After refusing, someone inside the SUV fired shots, hitting the girl in the foot.

The girl was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavondalelogan squarechicago shootingchicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News