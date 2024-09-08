Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found fatally shot in the head in downtown Chicago early Sunday morning, police said.
Police said the shooting happened in the Loop in the 11500-block of South LaSalle Street just before 1 a.m.
Officers responded to a call about a person shot and found a 38-year-old man on the ground. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
A witness told officers that a red two-door vehicle fled the scene.
No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.
