Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
It happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The man, thought to be between 25-30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.
Area detectives were investigating.
