Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man, 26, was outside about 10:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot in his abdomen, right bicep and right knee, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

SEE ALSO | Man, 20, shot in face while in parked car in Albany Park, Chicago police say

No one was in custody.

The man is the third person killed in the Austin neighborhood in the last week, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times.

On Oct. 22, 18-year-old Joshua Stokes was found fatally shot about two miles away, police said. Hours later, on Oct. 23, a man was fatally stabbed during a domestic disturbance in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

Thirty-three people have been killed in Austin so far this year, according to Sun-Times homicide statistics. Fifty-four murders were recorded in the neighborhood last year in the same span.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)