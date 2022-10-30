Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed outside Fernwood home, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed near the front of a residence Saturday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

The man, 27, was shot in the neck about 6:15 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of West 104th Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Further information about the shooting was not available.

No one was in custody.

