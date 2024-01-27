Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 28, was found by officers with a gunshot wound to his chest about 2:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A handgun on the ground next to the man was recovered.

No one was in custody.

