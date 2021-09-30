chicago shooting

Chicago shooting in Morgan Park leaves 14-year-old boy dead, 2 teens wounded

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 2 wounded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood which also left two other teenagers wounded Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the victims were near the sidewalk in the 11000-block of South Bishop Street at about 7:03 p.m. when someone approached with a handgun and opened fire.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he later died. The teen has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as William Pemberton of Chicago.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the foot and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, police said. Both were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

According to data compiled by ABC7, at least 328 minors have been shot in Chicago this year, 41 fatally.

