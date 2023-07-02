WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 5-year-old girl among 2 shot in Lawndale, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 2, 2023 1:54AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl was among two people injured in a Saturday evening shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road just after 6:30 p.m., police said.

Police said a male person, whose age was not immediately known, was near the sidewalk when someone shot him in the arm. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 5-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting. Police said there was a walk-in at Stroger Hospital, and the child had suffered a graze wound to her foot. She was in good condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

