Chicago shooting: 4 shot in North Lawndale, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people were shot in North Lawndale Tuesday night.According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting happened at South Lawndale and Roosevelt.CFD said a woman was shot in the neck and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition; a man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition; another man was shot in the leg and took himself to Mt. Sinai; and a woman was shot in the chest and took herself to Mt. Sinai.CFD did not have condition information for the two victims who self-transported to the hospital.Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.It is not known if anyone is currently in custody.