Chicago shooting: 4 shot in North Lawndale, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people were shot in North Lawndale Tuesday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting happened at South Lawndale and Roosevelt.


CFD said a woman was shot in the neck and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition; a man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition; another man was shot in the leg and took himself to Mt. Sinai; and a woman was shot in the chest and took herself to Mt. Sinai.

CFD did not have condition information for the two victims who self-transported to the hospital.


Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

It is not known if anyone is currently in custody.
