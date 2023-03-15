Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in Park Manor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning, police said.

The teen was standing outside in the 100-block of W. 74th Street in the Park Manor neighborhood when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots in his direction around 11:31 a.m., police said.

The boy was struck in the leg and stomach and rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

So far, no one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.