Chicago shooting: 17-year-old boy shot, critically injured on Far South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in a Far South Side shooting Saturday afternoon.

He was shot in the chest and right arm at about 2:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody, police said.

