Chicago shooting: Girl, 15, shot in Englewood while riding in car near 69th, Halsted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Monday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.The girl was traveling in the backseat of a Nissan Pathfinder that was driving westbound near the corner of 69th Street and Halsted when she was shot around 11:30 a.m., police said.Witnesses said the shooting broke out on the sidewalk, but it is not clear whether the vehicle was an intended target or struck accidentally as it passed by. Detectives are still reviewing surveillance video to try and determine what happened.The girl, who police said was shot in the leg, is in serious but stable condition at Comer Children's Hospital."She was struck twice," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said. "The individual lost control of the car, crashed into another car coming in oncoming traffic the other way. There was a senior inside of that car."Fortunately, the senior woman was not hurt. She said all she knows is she was traveling northbound on Halsted when the SUV that was struck by those bullets swerved into her, sending her onto the sidewalk.For now, it appears the girl is going to recover. ABC7 Eyewitness News was told her family may be from out-of-state and they are on their way to Chicago.