Chicago shooting: Girl, 15, shot in Englewood while riding in car near 69th, Halsted

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 15, shot in Englewood while riding in car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Monday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The girl was traveling in the backseat of a Nissan Pathfinder that was driving westbound near the corner of 69th Street and Halsted when she was shot around 11:30 a.m., police said.

Chicago shootings: 40 shot, 11 fatally, in weekend violence across city, CPD says



Witnesses said the shooting broke out on the sidewalk, but it is not clear whether the vehicle was an intended target or struck accidentally as it passed by. Detectives are still reviewing surveillance video to try and determine what happened.

The girl, who police said was shot in the leg, is in serious but stable condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

"She was struck twice," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said. "The individual lost control of the car, crashed into another car coming in oncoming traffic the other way. There was a senior inside of that car."

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown attends President Biden's crime summit



Fortunately, the senior woman was not hurt. She said all she knows is she was traveling northbound on Halsted when the SUV that was struck by those bullets swerved into her, sending her onto the sidewalk.

For now, it appears the girl is going to recover. ABC7 Eyewitness News was told her family may be from out-of-state and they are on their way to Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago shootingchicago crimeteen shotchicago violencechild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify woman pulled from Chicago River near Goose Island
US officials flag 'small' reaction risk with J&J vaccine
Arrest made in brazen 'execution-style' shooting in Humboldt Park: CPD
Watch octopus, shark, stingray, & snake activities at Shedd
Illinois reports 460 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Departing Burger King workers leave message: 'We all quit'
Elderly woman attacked by Walmart employee speaks out
Show More
Man arrested after jumping into river while stranded in traffic
40 shot, 11 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
CPD Supt. Brown attends Biden crime summit
Source: Edmonton Oilers acquire D Duncan Keith from Chicago Blackha...
Police investigate racist abuse of England players after Euro 2020
More TOP STORIES News