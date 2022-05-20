chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman, police say

Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 3:40 p.m., the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his body in the 11700 block of South Wentworth Avenue and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, Chicago police said.

Police said the boy was in a vehicle when he was shot but further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not released.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
