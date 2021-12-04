chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man shot inside car in River North, critically injured

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in River North, steps from Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A River North shooting left a 31-year-old man critically wounded Friday evening.

Chicago police said the man was inside a vehicle on E. Huron Street and Wabash Ave. when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside fired shots.

The man was shot in the legs and back. Police said he was driven to Stroger Hospital and let out, while his driver kept going.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. There is no description of the vehicle involved at this time.

An ABC7 crew in the area covering another story captured the sound of rapid gunfire as the shots rang out. Residents of nearby condominiums were left shaken by the gunfire.

"I was upstairs relaxing, heard a bunch of pops - I assumed it was gunshots," witness Katelin Scolaro said. "I saw people in the building next door come to their windows and look out and see what happened. It was a series of floors of people just coming to their windows to see what happened."

Police hope someone might have surveillance video to help them track down the shooters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
2 hurt in Roseland post office shooting, police say
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News