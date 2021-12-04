Chicago shooting: Man shot inside car in River North, critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A River North shooting left a 31-year-old man critically wounded Friday evening.Chicago police said the man was inside a vehicle on E. Huron Street and Wabash Ave. when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside fired shots.The man was shot in the legs and back. Police said he was driven to Stroger Hospital and let out, while his driver kept going.Police do not have any suspects in custody. There is no description of the vehicle involved at this time.An ABC7 crew in the area covering another story captured the sound of rapid gunfire as the shots rang out. Residents of nearby condominiums were left shaken by the gunfire."I was upstairs relaxing, heard a bunch of pops - I assumed it was gunshots," witness Katelin Scolaro said. "I saw people in the building next door come to their windows and look out and see what happened. It was a series of floors of people just coming to their windows to see what happened."Police hope someone might have surveillance video to help them track down the shooters.