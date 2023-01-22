2 teens shot after verbal altercation with gunman on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens were shot after a verbal altercation with another person on the city's South Side Saturday night, according to police.

The teens, both 16, were on the sidewalk in the 3500-block of S. State Street around 6:45 p.m., when they were involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown person inside a vehicle. The person in the vehicle then pulled out a gun and shot both victims, police said.

One teen was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the back. Both were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

