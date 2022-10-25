Chicago shooting: 8-year-old boy shot in head, killed inside Douglas home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot and killed inside a South Side home on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Douglas neighborhood's 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue at about 5:48 p.m., police said. An 8-year-old boy was inside a home with other people when shots were fired.

The child, shot in the head, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.