A male teen, 16, was found in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

16-year-old killed in Auburn Gresham shooting Friday evening, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A male teen was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham Friday night, Chicago police said.

The victim, 16, was found in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)