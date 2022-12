Teen hospitalized after shot on Far South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Sunday.

Police said the teen was inside a vehicle near 95th and Stony Island when he was shot in the arm just before noon.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital initially reported in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.