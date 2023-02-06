Chicago shooting: Boy, 17, fatally shot in North Lawndale identified

A teenage boy was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday night, police said.

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy who was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday night has been identified as Antoine Hicks by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Hicks, 17, was walking on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)