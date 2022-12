14-year-old boy wounded after shot multiple times in Far South Side shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night on the Far South Side.

He was near the street in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue about 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, arm and flank, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)