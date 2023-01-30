Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot during argument in Auburn Gresham, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue at about 1:13 p.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was arguing with someone when he was shot in his left leg and left hand.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

