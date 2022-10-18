Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot and critically hurt on the city's West Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4100 block of West Madison Street at about 1 p.m., police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near the sidewalk.

SEE ALSO | Grandfather dies after West Rogers Park shooting during attempted robbery: Chicago police

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

SEE ALSO | Alderman Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, Chicago police say