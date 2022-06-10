Chicago shooting victim celebrates 10th birthday, finishing year of physical therapy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mikyla James celebrated dual achievements Friday: Her 10th birthday and her release from a year of intensive physical therapy after surviving a Chicago shooting.
"I couldn't wait to see the smile on my baby's face," said Tete Plummer, mother.
James was struck in the head by a bullet fired down the street while she was riding in the car with her mom last summer, just weeks after her birthday. Her ninth year was filled with agony, struggle and unrelenting determination.
"So hard. I'm just grateful I could do it with my family and friends," Plummer said.
The part was TikTok themed, and was about more than just an adolescent love for the popular app. Her mom says TikTok helped her daughter survive.
"I like to dance," James said.
"It motivated her to get up and start moving on her own because she loves music and dancing," Plummer said.
Dolled up in a tutu and sparkly sneakers, James was the belle of her own ball Friday. And for the first time in a year, she was just a 10-year-old girl doing 10-year-old girl things with all her friends.
