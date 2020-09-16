5 including 2 teens shot in drive-by in Albany Park on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Five people, including two teens, were wounded in a drive-by Tuesday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, police said.

According to Chicago police, around 10:25 p.m., the group was standing on the sidewalk in the 3500-block of West Lawrence Avenue when someone inside a passing white-colored Nissan fired shots in their direction.

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the abdomen and left leg, and a 17-year-old boy was struck in the abdomen, police said. They were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was struck in the right hand and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said. A 27-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet on his chest was in fair condition at the hospital.

A 37-year-old man was struck in the right leg and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

