2 killed, another man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting: police

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Humboldt Park on the West Side, according to police.

They were on a corner about 5:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Division Street when someone fired shots from a black Chevy Equinox, Chicago police said.

A man, 32, and another male were struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man, 26, was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatalities. Area Four detectives are investigating.

