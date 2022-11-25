WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot in Jeffrey Manor while on ride-share bicycle

Sun-Times Media Wire
Friday, November 25, 2022 11:11PM
CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon while on a ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor on the Far South Side.

The teen was riding the bike about 2:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Yates Boulevard when he was shot in the left foot and buttocks, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

